Controversial housemate of the Big Brother Naija 2019, Omashola on Sunday, requested a favour from Big Brother, Concise News reports. Omashola, during his Diary session with Biggie stated how nervous he gets after being nominated for possible eviction. According to the housemate, whose Diary sessions get viewers glued to their television sets, his fellow housemates often think he is fine, not knowing he is not. He noted that he needs to be pampered, despite having a tough guy look. The warri-born appealed to Biggie to always check up on him, if he eventually gets evicted from this year's eviction. Describing Biggie as his father, Omashola said: "I beg you don't forget me you get my number one day when the program don finish call me abeg.

“I connect with you as a father, anywhere I am in the world if I hear your voice I go they alright, please just check on me.”

“As much as I’m stubborn I want someone to pat me on the back and assure me of my progress.”

“So far you are the only one that calms me down, you did a lot in my life.”

“Nobody checks on me because I’m strict and they think I’m okay but sometimes I need a pat on my back.

“I love you so much Biggie, would appreciate to see or receive your call after I’m evicted.”

