Evicted Housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Enkay has stirred up social media reactions after the Sunday live Eviction show, Concise News reports.

Enkay whose journey in the show ended on Sunday was introduced into the ‘pepper dem’ edition on July 31.

Just recently, Enkay got viewers talking after she refused to let fellow housemate, Cindy partake in ludo game, on the grounds that she wanted to play solo.

Even though Cindy threatened to scatter the game, Enkay refused to hand over the dice to Cindy, saying she wouldn’t let her play no matter what.

This attitude portrayed by Enkay birthed dislikes from the fans of the reality show, making many mock her eviction after getting lowest number of votes.

Below are some Twitter reactions gathered:

