Evicted Housemate of the Big Brother Naija, Enkay has stirred up social media reactions after the Sunday live Eviction show, Concise News reports.

Enkay whose journey in the show ended on Sunday was introduced into the ‘pepper dem’ edition on July 31.

Just recently, Enkay got viewers talking after she refused to let fellow housemate, Cindy partake in ludo game, on the grounds that she wanted to play solo.

Even though Cindy threatened to scatter the game, Enkay refused to hand over the dice to Cindy, saying she wouldn’t let her play no matter what.

This attitude portrayed by Enkay birthed dislikes from the fans of the reality show, making many mock her eviction after getting lowest number of votes.

Below are some Twitter reactions gathered:

Ludo mama🙄go and be playing ludo in ur father’s house o😏 — yes_am_berry (@yes_am_berry) August 18, 2019

She needs to know no one is bigger than anyone,only God. She was proud,arrogant,. She was also catching feelings for IKE yet she insulted him just as Mercy confronts her about it,she was playing ludo but when Cindy wants to join she rejects playing with her. So sad — Ekeka (@Ekeka13) August 18, 2019

Enkay and joe came d same time and they left d same time ohh but I will miss joe tho enkay should go and play ludo with her family #bbnaija — ADE~OLA🇳🇬 (@adeolaademoye22) August 18, 2019

Please Biggie make sure to pack her Ludo among her luggage. — Preciousong 🇳🇬 (@preciousong1) August 18, 2019

Aunty na Ludo spoil ur game, people begin to love ur energy but that Ludo thing wit Cindy come scatter ur game, I hope Biggie at least give u d Ludo as gift, though I love ur energy when it comes to task but I Stan just one Fav, that’s d Queen mother herself “Tacha” — Labonita (@LadyRabi) August 18, 2019

Good for u, the result when you tell your fellow human being (Cindy) that u can’t eat with her because you are irritated by her eating manner #TeamOmashola — Ogodalington (@patrickogoda772) August 18, 2019

Ludo madam de go — chidozie bruce (@cbruce4u) August 18, 2019

Biggie please remember to give Enkay the ludo she used to oppress Cindy… She will play it with her boyfriend at home #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/X3Y6tndDFp — Prince (@PrinceAdekola_) August 18, 2019

Goodbye Enkay. It is a shame that because of ordinary ludo game which you chose not to play with Cindy, you’re now heading home.

Morale: Never look down on anyone because that might just bring you down. All the best in life, Enkay. #BBNaija #Ikegang #IkeBBN #IkeEgo — M Love (@MCLove_Beads) August 18, 2019

