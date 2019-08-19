Following the display of nudity in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2019 show, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is set to begin a modified show, Concise News understands.

This was disclosed by the Director-General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe.

Runsewe said this when the President of the National Council of Women Societies, Dr Gloria Shoda, paid him a visit.

According to Runsewe, a complaint has been lodged to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

He said, “I will take up the issue of Big Brother Naija; I have spoken with officials of the National Broadcasting Commission because what is going on now is terrible. Having love affairs on screen is not part of our own culture at all.

“Let me use this forum to tell Nigerians that a new Big Brother Naija is on its way and we are working with Startimes. We are doing BBN that will reflect the true Nigerian culture. We are already working on it, all that will be eaten there will be Nigerian food, the dresses will be Nigerian dresses.”

He also said, “We are going to represent that bill You can’t fight a battle without a legal framework; we are definitely going to be conscious of that.”

On her part, Shoda expressed concerns on the negative impact of the show on Nigerian youths.

She said, “Having a live sex on stage is the thing affecting my sensibility and it is impacting negatively on the young children coming up. Does it mean that they can’t abstain from sex for three months? I’m condemning the sex content on BBN.”

Just recently, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called on the Buhari administration to ban the reality TV show.