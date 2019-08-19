Shortly after the Sunday live eviction show, Big Brother Naija housemate, Elozonam won the ‘Veto Power Game of Chance’, Concise News reports.

The task, which was a simple one saw housemates dipped their hands into 32 gooey filled buckets from which each of them brought out different items and after the first attempt, no one was able to fetch the badge.

On a second try, Elozonam got lucky and revealed the Veto Power badge.

With the feat, Elozonam earned 100 Bet9ja coins and the power to Save and Replace anyone up for possible eviction.

Meanwhile, Elozonam, Frodd, Sir Dee, Joe, Tacha, Omashola, Mike, Enkay, and Jackye were barred from the Veto Power Game of Chance last week for disobeying Biggie.