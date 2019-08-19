Atiku Reacts To Assault On Ekweremadu

Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in Feb. 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar is the latest to condemn the molestation of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany on Saturday.

Concise News had reported that Ekweremadu was attacked by the pro-Biafra group during a function in Nuremberg, Germany.

It took the intervention of the German police to stop members of the group who were throwing objects on the Senator.

A video of the incident had since gone viral on the internet, prompting reactions from top government officials and politicians who condemned the action of the proscribed group.

Reacting through a statement obtained by Concise News on Monday, Atiku condemned the action, saying that the physical assault on the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate is uncivilised and undemocratic.

The former Vice-President said he waited to speak privately with Ekweremadu before making a public statement and has expressed his full and total repudiation of the unfortunate incident with him.

It read in part: “No one deserves such mob action, least of all a man who is a specimen of what a democrat should be. A champion of the rights of the people of the Southeast and Nigeria, and a patriot par excellence.

“Nigerians, and especially those who were misguided into physically assaulting Senator Ekweremadu, will do well to remember the patriotic roles he played in saving Nigeria from a constitutional crisis in 2010, when there was a lacuna in the Presidency. He and then Senate President David Mark midwifed the Doctrine of Necessity that stabilised the nation. But for that patriotic action, our democracy might have been terminated.

“If those who were involved in that crass action had given due thought to the role Ike has played in nation-building, they would have celebrated a man who has made sacrifices for their good.

“To Senator Ekweremadu, I say that my family and I, and indeed most Nigerians, hold you in the highest esteem. An esteem that cannot be shaken by this incident.

“Finally, I call on those behind the assault to turn a new leaf and repudiate violence in all its forms, to seek peace and pursue it and to learn to give honour to whom it is due.”