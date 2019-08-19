The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman has released some “prophetic” declarations for the new week, Concise News understands.

In a statement on Monday, Apostle Suleman noted that the new week will be full of pleasant surprises.

“This week, the God of the heavens and the earth will cause strangers to do for you what friends couldn’t do,” he said.

“You have gotten promises and yet disappointed but this week, all lingering promises shall be fulfilled and you will end in praise in Jesus name.”