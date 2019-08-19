Image Courtesy Instagram

American actor, Dwayne Johnson has married his longtime sweetheart, Lauren Hashian on Sunday in Hawaii, after many years of being together.

Dwayne, a retired professional wrestler, known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ announced their union on his Instagram page on Monday.

The Rock, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.

He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia, which ended in 2007.

 

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41📸

