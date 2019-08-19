Academic Disruption Likely As NASU, SSANU Begin Warning Strike (See Full Statement)

Employees tied to the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) on Monday commenced a five-day strike.

They have embarked on strike because, according to them, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had failed to show firm commitment towards resolving the issues raised by the unions, including the payment of earned allowances to members.

Others are university staff schools matter and the renegotiation of 2009 Agreements.

Concise News understands that a directive from NASU and SSANU has been sent to all branch chairmen of the unions nationwide.

The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and the National President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke, confirmed the directive in a letter dated August 16.

“You are hereby directed to embark on a five (5) day strike effective from Monday, 19th to Friday, 23rd August 2019,” the letter read.

“Be informed that the strike is total and comprehensive for the five days. No form of concession or internal arrangement should be made with management while all members must be directed to stay away from their duty posts,” the committee directed members.

The unions warned members against failing to comply with the directive.

Full statement below:

DIRECTIVE ON FIVE DAY NATIONAL STRIKE

Yours in the struggle.

Comrade Peters A. Adeyemi, JP Comrade Samson C. Ugwoke

General Secretary (NASU) National President (SSANU)

ASUU warning

President of a sister union, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had, on 26 May, urged Nigerians to caution the federal government to honour its agreement with the union to prevent another nationwide strike.

The body of lecturers had, in February this year, suspended a three-month-old strike after holding several meetings and negotiations with officials of the federal government and other concerned stakeholders.

But ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said, “Government has not kept faith with our MOA signed on February 7.

“What government ought to have done, they do not want to do any more. They have literally gone to sleep,” Ogunyemi told NAN.