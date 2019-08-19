2023: Why Abba Kyari Is Fighting FIRS Boss Fowler - Nigerian Professor

Professor Farook Kpergogi has said the recent query to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler was aimed at Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been rumoured to be interested in the presidency in 2023.

Fowler was queried over the drop in FIRS revenue in a letter sent by Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

Kyari asked Fowler to explain reasons for “significant” variances in budgeted collections and actual collections of tax in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Concise News learned that since 2015, the FIRS under Fowler has not been able to meet collection targets, a different trend from the preceding years.

While reacting to the development, Kperoogi, however, said the query was part of the ploy to get at Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said Fowler who he described as “Tinubu’s minion,” will be dragged by Kyari to get at the APC chieftain.

“”President” Abba Kyari, who is the arrowhead of the “Kingibe for President in 2023″ plan, is now coming for Lagos slavemaster Tinubu’s jugular,” he tweeted.

“He has queried Fowler, Tinubu’s minion, to account for discrepancies in FIRS’ books. The gloves are off. I predicted this months ago.”