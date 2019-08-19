2023: APC Chieftain Reveals Why Another Notherner Could Replace Buhari

The two major parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may dump zoning for the presidency.

This was the assertion of a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC Yahaya Kwande.

Nigeria operates an unwritten rotational policy between its southern and northern region for the presidency.

President Muhammadu Buhari who is from northern Nigeria, who is in his second term, is expected to hand over to a person from the south.

However, Kwande said that this arrangement may be dumped by the PDP and APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I do not want to get involved into something that is so complicated. It was supposed to be the responsibility of a political party,” he told the Sun News.

“It was a game and a tactic that you can use to win the election but it is not in our constitution.

“If the PDP, for instance, zones their presidential slot to the East, they must have a reason for that.

“They would not even like the ruling party to zone it to the East because that would defeat the purpose for which they wanted it zoned to the East.”

According to him, “Now, how many political parties do we have? Somebody can even say let us zone it to his village so that he can win.

“In that case, you cannot stop him if his political party would go with his idea.

“But it is not something that somebody should worry about. The people you see saying let it remain in the North are doing that because they feel you can use it to get more votes.

“If immediately something changes and they think that only a candidate from Delta would win for their party, believe me, they would say, let us zone it to the South-South. This is the idea; it is not something legal; it is politics.”