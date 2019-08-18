The Nigeria female Basketball team D’Tigress on Sunday defeated host, Senegal in Dakar to win the 2019 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship.

In a keenly contested match, the defending champion, D’Tigress won the match with 60-55 points to retained their title.

The Nigerian ladies won the FIBA afrobasket back to back (2017, 2019).

D’Tigress became the first team to win back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles after Angola followed up their 2011 triumph with another in 2013.