The Nigeria female Basketball team D’Tigress on Sunday defeated host, Senegal in Dakar to win the 2019 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship.
In a keenly contested match, the defending champion, D’Tigress won the match with 60-55 points to retained their title.
The Nigerian ladies won the FIBA afrobasket back to back (2017, 2019).
D’Tigress became the first team to win back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles after Angola followed up their 2011 triumph with another in 2013.
Full time Dtigress wins!!!
🇲🇱55 – 60 🇳🇬@FIBA #AfroBasketWomen #nbbfonline #afasports #titansbasket
— #DTigress (@DtigressNG) August 18, 2019