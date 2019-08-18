Classmates of Senator Ike Ekweremadu at University of Nigeria (UNN) have condemned the attack on the lawmaker on Saturday.

Concise News reported that members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) had molested Ekweremadu at an event in Germany.

Reacting to the development, the University of Nigeria Law Class of 1986 described it as “unwarranted.”

In a statement made available to Concise News, it said the perpetrators were unpatriotic.

“The University of Nigeria Law Class of 1986condemns without equivocation the unwarranted assault on the Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our member and Trustee on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany by some misguided, unpatriotic and lawless elements,” the statement said.

“Senator Ekweremadu is a patriot who has served the nation as well as the international community creditably and admirably over the years.

“He is also a great and irrepressible representative of his constituency and Ndigbo in the National Assembly of Nigeria.

“We are proud to be associated with him and urge him to remain undaunted in discharging his duties as a statesman.”