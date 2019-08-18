Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to open the idea of a loan deal for Neymar with a clause to buy another player as his replacement, Goal reports.

Concise News understands that Neymar is yet to play for the Ligue 1 champions this season after his keen decision to bows out of the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have so far failed to land the Brazilian International deal, with PSG looking to recover most of the €222million they paid on the player two years ago.

PSG have also rejected any prospective cash-plus-players deal.

Meanwhile, the European transfer deadline knocking and the prospect of an expensive player refusing per take on the field for the first half of the season.

However, the sporting director, Leonardo Arajuo, and coach Thomas Tuchel are supposed to hold sit-down talks with Neymar Jr over his future in the club.

On the idea of loaning, PSG are sensitive to the idea of loaning the 27-year-old out with a subsequent obligation to buy, which would carry a price tag approximate range of €220m (£201m/$244m) to €250m (£228m/$277m).