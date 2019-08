Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to consider a loan deal for Neymar, hoping to get a replacement, Goal reports.

Concise News understands that Neymar has yet to play for the Ligue 1 champions this season after his keen decision to leave the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have so far failed to land the Brazil international, with PSG looking to recover most of the €222million they paid to get the player two years ago.

PSG have also rejected any prospective cash-plus-players deal.