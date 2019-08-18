South African Police To Investigate Fatal Killing Of IFP Councillor Majola (Photo: The Citizen)

The Inkatha Freedom Party has confirmed that a member – a town councillor – Mthembeni Majola was fatally shot in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Concise News reports that the province has long been gripped in the steely hand of political killings and although there has not been any confirmation of this, it is feared the killing of the councillor was politically-motivated.

The killing took place on Friday night, 16 August, this online news medium learnt.

The IFP took to social media to give confirmation.

Part of their statement read: “We hereby confirm that earlier this evening [Friday] an IFP councillor was killed in the KZN Midlands.

“The party is in consultation with the South African Police Service, witnesses, and the bereaved family to establish the facts and circumstances of this killing.”

A full statement was subsequently released.

According to a report on IOL, the victim was arrested in 2018 for his alleged part of a plot to take out a political rival.

Political assassinations in post-apartheid South Africa

There have been a number of political assassinations in post-apartheid South Africa.

In 2013, it was reported that there had been more than 12, 450 political assassinations in the province of KwaZulu-Natal since the end of apartheid in 1994.

In July 2013 the Daily Maverick reported that there had been “59 political murders in the last five years”.

In August 2016, it was reported that there had been at least twenty political assassinations in the run up to the local government elections on the 3rd of August that year, most of them in KwaZulu-Natal.