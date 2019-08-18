The Inkatha Freedom Party has confirmed that a member – a town councillor – Mthembeni Majola was fatally shot in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Concise News reports that the province has long been gripped in the steely hand of political killings and although there has not been any confirmation of this, it is feared the killing of the councillor was politically-motivated.

The killing took place on Friday night, 16 August, this online news medium learnt.

We hereby confirm that earlier this evening an IFP Councillor was killed in the KZN Midlands. — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFPinParliament) August 16, 2019

The Party is in consultation with the SAPS, witnesses and the bereaved family to establish the facts and circumstances of this killing. We request that the family be given the space and time to process this tragedy. A full statement to follow. – @MkhulekoHlengwa — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFPinParliament) August 16, 2019

The IFP took to social media to give confirmation.

Part of their statement read: “We hereby confirm that earlier this evening [Friday] an IFP councillor was killed in the KZN Midlands.

“The party is in consultation with the South African Police Service, witnesses, and the bereaved family to establish the facts and circumstances of this killing.”

A full statement was subsequently released.

[FULL STATEMENT] IFP Statement on the killing of Cllr Mzwandile Excellent Mthembeni Majola (39) by @MkhulekoHlengwa pic.twitter.com/s9jUxEQrrO — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFPinParliament) August 17, 2019

According to a report on IOL, the victim was arrested in 2018 for his alleged part of a plot to take out a political rival.

In all roles of deployment by the Party Comrade Mthembeni Majola served with distinction and commitment. The IFP trusts that the law enforcement agencies will work tirelessly to investigate this matter and bring these evil forces of darkness to book. – @MkhulekoHlengwa pic.twitter.com/hBwxB0mNJl — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFPinParliament) August 17, 2019

P olitical assassinations in post-apartheid South Africa

There have been a number of political assassinations in post-apartheid South Africa.

In 2013, it was reported that there had been more than 12, 450 political assassinations in the province of KwaZulu-Natal since the end of apartheid in 1994.

In July 2013 the Daily Maverick reported that there had been “59 political murders in the last five years”.

In August 2016, it was reported that there had been at least twenty political assassinations in the run up to the local government elections on the 3rd of August that year, most of them in KwaZulu-Natal.