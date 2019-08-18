The immediate past Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has criticised the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany.

Concise News had reported that Senator Ekweremadu, was beaten up and publicly embarrassed by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). When he attended the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival as a speaker and special guest of honour in an event organised by the Ndi-Igbo Germany community.

Reacting to the development, the former Kaduna Central Senator openly condemned the attack.

Sani disclosed that the agenda of those that attacked Ekweremadu cannot be achieved through means of violence or assault.

The erstwhile Senator via his Twitter handle wrote: “The attack on Senator Ekweremadu in Germany stands unreservedly condemned.

“Whatever is the political or philosophical agenda of the people that attacked him, the strategy of physical assault or violence cannot lead them to success.”

Meanwhile, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had come out to claim they meted out the attack on the former Deputy Senate President.

IPOB disclosed that the attack serves as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others to stay off from any public event abroad unless they are ready to wear the garments of humiliation.