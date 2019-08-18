Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has claimed that the decision by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), to show Luka Modric a red card in their win over Celta Vigo, was against them.

Los Blancos won 3-1 at Balaidos, in their first La Liga game of the season on Saturday despite Modric was sent off.

The Ballon d’Or winner was sent off through red card for the first time in LaLiga, after passing on Suarez early in the second half.

Reacting after the post-game, Ramos told the media: “Everything used to protect football is good.

“Today the decision was against us. We ended up with one less man, I don’t think Modric went in with bad intention but he arrived late and the referee had doubts.

“He spoke to the other officials and reached that decision. VAR’s there to help us and if these decisions protect football then they are welcome.”