The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for probing the government of former president Olusegun Obasanjo over the alleged $16 billion power project.

Concise News understands that SERAP, in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, on Sunday, termed the EFCC’s probe as timely.

The rights group also demanded a probe into alleged misappropriation of N11 trillion in the power sector between 1999 and 2015, and the unfinished case of the reported missing $12.4 billion oil windfall, allegedly spent between 1988 and 1993 by the government of former military Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida.

The statement partly read: “This probe is something, which SERAP has consistently called for. Nigerians have for far too long been denied justice and the opportunity to get to the bottom of why they continue to pay the price for corruption in the electricity sector–staying in darkness but still made to pay crazy electricity bills.

“According to reports, the EFCC has begun the probe of the $16 billion power project of the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“While some put the exact cost of the project at $16 billion others say it is $13.8 billion.

“Key contractors and about 18 top public officers allegedly involved in the power project scam during the Obasanjo administration, and those of former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan may also be arrested.

“The probe is timely, especially coming at a time of citizens’ frustrations at persistent allegations of corruption and the impacts on their human rights.