Sanwo-Olu Makes Fresh Appointments

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of nine new permanent secretaries, Concise News reports.

The State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made this known through a signed circular with Ref. No. CIR/HoS/ ’19/Vol.1/052, dated 16th August 2019, which were copied to the state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the right honourable Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, among others.

According to the circular, the appointment takes effect from Monday the 20th of August, 2019, saying the new appointment was “in furtherance of the present administration’s resolve to continually strengthen the State Public Service towards achieving excellence in the quality of service delivery in the state.”

The newly appointed senior officers, whose deployment, according to the circular, would be made known “in due course,” are as follows with their present portfolios.

Mrs. Sanyaolu Kikelomo Morenike (Director, Service Matters, Public Service Office); Engr. Sodeinde Olalekan Nurudeen (General Manager, Office of Drainage Services); Mrs. Shitta-Bey Titilayo Khadijat (Director, Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice); Mr. Musa Mooruf Olawale (General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority); Mrs. Durosimi-Etti Olorunkemi (Director, Administration and HR, Ministry of Water Front Infrastructure Development) and Mrs. Kalesanwo Olayemi Yewande (Director, Establishments, Local Governments, Establishment Training Office).

Others are: Engr. Agoro Moruf Olawale (Director, Civil Engineering, LASURA); Mrs. Odeneye Belinda (Director, Environmental Service, Ministry of Environment) and Mr. Olawale Mesewaku Babatunde (Director, administration and HR, Audit Service Commission).