After the 3-1 victory over Celta Vigo, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for Gareth Bale, indicating he will now remain with the club.

Concise News reports that after starting at Balaidos and starring in the La Liga win, it seems the Welshman’s future will be in the Spanish capital.

📰 La crónica de un GRAN partido en Balaídos.

📺 ¡MIRA aquí los G⚽LES! 👇#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) August 17, 2019

“He [Bale] is going to stay,” Zidane told the press.

“Everyone we have helps us to think positively.

“You have to focus on the season, nothing more. [Eden] Hazard’s injury was bad luck for us, but it didn’t change the idea we had with Bale starting the game.

“Gareth, James… Everyone here is going to defend the shirt the way it deserves to be.”

Reigning world’s best, Luka Modric was sent off for Real Madrid after a tackle on former Barca man, Denis Suarez, and despite the man disadvantage Los Blancos went on to score another two goals.

“We played a very complete game from the start,” Zidane went on.

“And did so well with 10 players. We suffered to get the result.

“Vinicius and Gareth did well defensively, and did Lucas [Vazquez] and Isco later.

“In defence we were very good, and then we know what we can do when we have the ball.

“We are satisfied and happy. There won’t be many teams who come and win here.

“I’m happy after pre-season, which was complicated in terms of results, but was good in terms of work.

“What’s important is competition.”