The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.

The PDP made this known in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan.

noted that Ekweremadu was attending the 2nd Igbo Annual Festival in Germany where he was duly scheduled as a speaker and special guest of honour when he was attacked.

The party insisted that the attack on Senator Ekweremadu was uncalled for, unprovoked and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever.

The PDP added that such assault on a leader is completely unacceptable and does not portray our nation in a proper light.

The party charged the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany as well as the German government to take appropriate decisive action on the matter.

The party also urged the Federal Government, particularly, the National Assembly, to take an urgent comprehensive step to address issues leading to acts of resentment and agitations by Nigerians within and outside the country.