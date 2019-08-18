The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida (retired).

Concise News understands that PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, praised Babangida for dedicating his life for the unity, stability and development of Nigeria.

The statement partly read: “The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on behalf of the teeming members of our great party, heartily congratulates former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida GCFR, on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

“The PDP holds Gen. Babangida in great esteem as a patriotic, fearless and detribalized leader, who has dedicated his life for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.

“Gen. Babangida is celebrated for his many legacies while in office as well as his steadfastness and exceptional commitment towards national cohesion, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in our country.

“Indeed, from this great Nigerian flows an enduring lesson in selfless service. His life epitomizes the true virtue of statesmanship and the fact that one can indeed climb to the very top and yet remain humble and accessible.”

The former Nigerian leader had earlier been congratulated by his former colleague in the military and now President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on his birthday.

Babangida, who annulled the June 12 1993 presidential election, took over from the then Head of State, Major-Gen. Buhari, in a bloodless coup d’etat in 1985.

“On this special day of your life, the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country come to the fore. Thank you for the role of statesman you are playing in the affairs the nation,” a statement from Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu read.

“As you age gracefully, the country will continue to look up to you for guidance and wisdom.

”May Allah continue to increase your health and grant you the strength to give your best to your family and the nation.”