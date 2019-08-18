President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo has criticised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, in Germany on Saturday, Concise News reports.

The lawmaker was attacked at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

He was supposed to deliver a keynote address at the event but his attackers did not allow that happen.

In a statement, Nwodo, who was among the invited guests but could not make it to the programme, condemned the attitude of those behind the attack.

“The assault on Ekweremadu by Igbos in Germany, described as IPOB, is disappointing, grotesque and dangerous for Igbo solidarity,” he said.

“This violent, rude, impertinent, divisive and discourteous style of IPOB or IPOB instigated miscreants is damaging to our cause. It strengthens the case of those who describe them as terrorists and weaken our case against the infringement of our fundamental human rights.

“Ekweremadu negotiated the sureties and securities for Nnamdi Kanu’s release on bail. He does not deserve this picketing and disgrace. A disgrace to him is a disgrace to Igbo race.

“Whilst I condemn the attack on our revered son and leader, I call on the law enforcement agencies in Germany to bring to book the perpetrators of this despicable act. It is un-Igbo. It is disgraceful.”

It would be recalled that after the incident, Ekweremadu says he is fine. He also condemned the action of IPOB, saying he had reported the matter to the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar.