NNPC Releases List Of Companies To Lift Nigeria’s Oil For 2019/2020

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has released the list of 15 winners of the crude oil lifting contracts 2019/2020 under the Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum Products (DSDP) arrangement.

A statement made available on Sunday by the NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, noted that the contract is for one year, effective from October 1, 2019, till September 30, 2020.

This, according to the statement, is “in line with its avowed commitment to transparency and accountability in all its activities as committed by the new Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari.”

Ughamadu said the winners were made up of reputable and experienced international companies and Nigerian downstream companies committed to successfully undertake supplies of petroleum products under the 2019/2020 DSDP arrangement.

The release stated that the tender process comprised technical and commercial bid submission respectively, evaluation and shortlisting, then commercial negotiations with prequalified companies and engagement of the successful consortia/companies by NNPC.

It added: “Under the DSDP arrangement, the under listed fifteen (15) consortia/companies shall over the contract period, offtake crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement.”

The list of successful companies as follows:

1. BP OIL INTERNATIONAL LTD./AYM SHAFA LTD.

2. VITOL SA/CALSON-HYSON

3. TOTSA TOTAL OIL TRADING SA/TOTAL NIG. PLC

4. GUNVOR INTERNATIONAL B.V./AY MAIKIFI OIL & GAS CO. LTD.

5. TRAFIGURA PTE LTD./A. A. RANO NIG. LTD

6. CEPSA S.A.U./OANDO PLC

7. MOCOH SA/MOCOH NIG. LTD.

8. LITASCO SA/BRITTANIA-U NIG. LTD./FREEPOINT COMMODITIES

9. MRS OIL & GAS COMPANY LTD

10. SAHARA ENERGY RESOURCE LTD

11. BONO ENERGY LTD./ETERNA PLC/ARKLEEN OIL & GAS LTD./AMAZON ENERGY

12. MATRIX ENERGY LTD./PETRATLANTIC ENERGY LTD./UTM OFFSHORE LTD./LEVENE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT LTD

13. MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING SA/ BARBEDOS OIL & GAS SERVICES LTD./RAINOIL LTD./PETROGAS ENERGY

14. ASIAN OIL & GAS PTE LTD./ EYRIE ENERGY LTD./ MASTERS ENERGY OIL & GAS LTD/CASIVA LTD

15. DUKE OIL COMPANY INCORPORATED.