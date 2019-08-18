Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, August 18th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Katsina, Katsina State, charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits, ordering them “not to spare bandits’’ that have been killing, maiming and extorting innocent citizens. According to a release by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media aide, the President gave the order while addressing 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina.

Former Nigeria international and head coach Samson Siasia has vowed to exonerate himself after FIFA banned him from football for life following allegations of match-fixing brought against him. FIFA released a statement on Friday that the adjudicatory chamber of their independent Ethics Committee found that Siasia was “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”