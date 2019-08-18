Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, August 18th, 2019.
1. What Buhari Ordered Military To Do To Bandits
President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Katsina, Katsina State, charged the military to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by bandits, ordering them “not to spare bandits’’ that have been killing, maiming and extorting innocent citizens. According to a release by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media aide, the President gave the order while addressing 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina.
2. Siasia Reacts To Life Ban By FIFA
Former Nigeria international and head coach Samson Siasia has vowed to exonerate himself after FIFA banned him from football for life following allegations of match-fixing brought against him. FIFA released a statement on Friday that the adjudicatory chamber of their independent Ethics Committee found that Siasia was “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”
3. Nigeria To Appeal N9bn UK Judgment (See Full Text)
The Federal Government has directed its Solicitor-General to appeal the ruling by Justice Butcher of the UK Commercial Court that an Irish company P&ID can seize Nigeria’s assets worth $9 billion. Nigeria and the Irish company have been battling legally over a failed gas supply agreement with the Nigerian government. In a statement issued on Friday by the nation’s Solicitor-General Dayo Apata (SAN), Nigeria says is going to appeal this recent judgment and would seek a stay on execution.
4. Watch As Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Members Attack Ekweremadu In Germany (Video)
Members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have in effect told Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu to stay away from them as they embarrassed the lawmaker on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany. Concise News understands that a video of the incident, showing Ekweremadu being attacked with eggs by the IPOB members, has since gone viral on Saturday.
5. Full Statement Of What Ekweremadu Said After IPOB Attack In Germany
Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu says members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) do not know what they do after they attacked him on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany. Concise News learned that Enweremadu, representing Enugu West, made this known in a statement by his Media Assistant Uche Anichukwu.
6. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader Reacts To Ekweremadu IPOB Attack
President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo has criticised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, in Germany on Saturday, Concise News reports. The lawmaker was attacked at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.
7. Nigerians React As FBI Allegedly Arrests Forbes Rated Obinwanne Okeke
Reactions have trailed the alleged arrest of Nigerian entrepreneur Obinwanne Okeke by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to screenshots of the affidavit reportedly sworn to an FBI Special agent, Marshall Ward, Okeke, who is popularly known as Invictus Obi, is being charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
8. Former Head Of State Babangida Sends Message To Nigerians
Former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has urged Nigerians to live in unity irrespective of their age and ethno-religious inclination. Babangida, who was Nigeria’s leader from 27 August 1985 to 26 August 1993, made the remark on Saturday at his Hilltop residence in Minna while celebrating his 78 birthday.
9. Why I Weep Over Women – Sanwo-Olu
The Wife of the Governor of Lagos State Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu says she weeps over women’s plights and marginalisation not only in Nigeria but in the entire Africa. Concise News reports that Sanwo-Olu expressed the concern on Saturday at a one-day seminar and inauguration of the Lagos State Chapter of SHE COOPS Nigeria, an NGO for women empowerment and participation in cooperatives.
10. Man City vs Tottenham: VAR Denies Jesus Last-Minute Winner
Champions Manchester City failed to win in the Premier League for the first time in 16 matches as Gabriel Jesus had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR in their game against Tottenham on Saturday night. Concise News reports that City, by virtue of this result, dropped points at home for the first time since December 2018.
That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.