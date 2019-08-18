Nigeria Vs Ukraine: Ex-Chelsea Star Unleashes Deadly Squad On Eagles

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has named two Premier League players for his side’s friendly encounter with the Super Eagles, Concise News reports.

Nigeria will take on the Europeans in a friendly match September 10 in Vilnius.

The former Chelsea star invited 24 players for the tie, with two of them, Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) plying their trade in the EPL.

Shevchenko called up three goalkeepers, eight defenders, eleven midfielders and two strikers for the clash.

Ukraine Squad Vs Nigeria

See the full Ukraine squad for the Nigeria clash below:

Goalkeepers: Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Boyko (Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Lunin (Valladolid, Spain).

Defenders: Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Serhiy Bolbat (all Shakhtar Donetsk), Nikita Burda, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Karavaev (all Dynamo Kyiv), Ihor Plastun(Gent, Belgium), Eduard Sobol (Bruges, Belgium).

Midfielders: Yevhen Konoplyanka (Schalke, Germany), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham, England), Ruslan Malinowski (Atalanta, Italy), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City, England), Roman Bezus (Gent, Belgium), Maryan Shved (Celtic, Scotland), Viktor Tsyhankov, Vladimir Shepelev, Vitaliy Buyalskyi(all Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Marlos (both Shakhtar Donetsk).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent, Belgium), Junior Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).