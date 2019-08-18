Frank Lampard remains winless as Chelsea head coach after being held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday.

Chelsea’s energetic start brought a goal as Wilfred Ndidi’s error allowed Mason Mount to tuck home his first goal for Chelsea (7), but Ndidi made up for it in the second half with a towering header from a James Maddison corner (67).

While Chelsea had chances to build on their first-half lead, Leicester too had clear opportunities to win it after levelling, as Lampard’s first game back at Stamford Bridge ended in frustration.

Leicester should have been ahead minutes later through Maddison, who blazed over in space from eight yards after somehow dancing past two Chelsea challenges, before Jamie Vardy struck inches wide from an acute on the left of the box.

Youri Tielemans then stung the hands of Kepa with a late drive, and it was the Foxes who would have felt like they should have left the Bridge with three points, as both sides look for their first win of the season.

The result means Lampard is the first Chelsea manager to fail to win any of his first three games in charge of the club since Rafael Benitez in the 2012/13 campaign.