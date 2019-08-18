Wilfred Ndidi has encouraged his teammates to stand firm when Leicester City take on Chelsea in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Concise News understands that Chelsea lost their opening league game under manager Frank Lampard, a 4-0 defeat at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Ndidi told his teammates that they have to brace up for good fight against Chelsea despite the fact that they’ve lost two games.

“Despite the fact that they’ve lost two games, it will be a difficult game and we will have to be alert. We got a point against Wolves, but we can be better going into the Chelsea game. We’ll go there to try and get something out of it,” the 22- year-old Nigerian told the club’s website.

“Every game we learn, and we take to the next game. For Wolves, they’re a very good team. We actually kept the ball in possession and that’s difficult against Wolves.

“Playing like that, it gives us more confidence to go forward. They have a good record away from home and I think we did well defensively. We have to try and create more chances now.”