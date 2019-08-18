Calm has now been restored following the payment of the July stipends of N-Power volunteers, Concise News reports.

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s social investment programme had been lamenting the delay in payment of last month’s stipend.

But this online news medium observed that since payment commenced on Friday, beneficiaries who have stormed social media (the official Twitter page of N-Power most especially) to voice their displeasure over the non-payment of their stipends have now mellowed.

It would be recalled that March stipends were not paid as and when due. However, our findings revealed that beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in the months of April and May.

Concise News noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month. But N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.

Billions of naira have been spent on the N-Power programme since its inception in December 2016.

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

See some reactions below following settlement of July stipends:

Dear #Npower Volunteers, Payment for the month of July has commenced. Some people have just confirmed the payment. Just be patient, yours will reach you. pic.twitter.com/g5zGAJABhu — Segun (@SegunAbiri) August 16, 2019

now alert have started rolling,thanks for been patient.i pray Almighty enrich each one of us beyond our imagination — ahmed mufutau (@bin_akorede) August 16, 2019