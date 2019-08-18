Modric Reacts To Red Card In Celta Vigo Win

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has confessed that his stamp on Denis Suarez, for which he was red-carded in a LaLiga clash against Celta Vigo, was “an accidental action”.

Los Blancos got off to a winning start with a 3-1 spanking of Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Saturday despite Modric being sent off.

The Ballon d’Or winner was sent off early in the second half after a VAR review.

But after the match, the Croatia international tweeted that he was “sent off for an accidental action.

“In life, I would never intentionally make such an action on a player. Totally involuntary!”