Modric Reacts To Red Card In Celta Vigo Win
Madrid’s middle man Modric (Image courtesy Getty)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has confessed that his stamp on Denis Suarez, for which he was red-carded in a LaLiga clash against Celta Vigo, was “an accidental action”.

Los Blancos got off to a winning start with a 3-1 spanking of Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Saturday despite Modric being sent off.

The Ballon d’Or winner was sent off early in the second half after a VAR review.

But after the match, the Croatia international tweeted that he was “sent off for an accidental action.

“In life, I would never intentionally make such an action on a player. Totally involuntary!”