The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Saturday, denied arrest of any member of the group in Ebonyi state. The Ebonyi State Police Command had on Wednesday, said it arrested 15 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra. It said the suspects were arrested at a bush at Amasiri in the Afikpo North local government area of the state on Tuesday by men of the Nigeria Police and other security agents while allegedly planning to hold their 2019 summit in the state.

Members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have in effect told Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu to stay away from them as they embarrassed the lawmaker on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany. Concise News understands that a video of the incident, showing Ekweremadu being attacked with eggs by the IPOB members, has since gone viral on Saturday. This news medium learned that the immediate past deputy senate president was in the German city for New Yam festival.

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Enweremadu says members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) do not know what they do after they attacked him on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany. Concise News learned that Enweremadu, representing Enugu West, made this known in a statement by his Media Assistant Uche Anichukwu. A video of the incident, showing Ekweremadu being attacked with eggs by the IPOB members, has since gone viral.

President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo has criticised the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the attack on Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president, in Germany on Saturday, Concise News reports. The lawmaker was attacked at the second annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany. He was supposed to deliver a keynote address at the event but his attackers did not allow that happen. In a statement, Nwodo, who was among the invited guests but could not make it to the programme, condemned the attitude of those behind the attack.

