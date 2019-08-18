Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Sunday, August 18, 2019, on Concise News.

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on job creation and youth employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede, recently stormed the home and workplace of an N-Power volunteer, Olalekan Ayodele Sipasi Concise News reports. An excited Sipasi shared the news on his social media handle on Friday. Sipasi, an N-Agro volunteer and CEO of ProtectOZone is putting together a farming skills training – Farming for Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development (FEED). This online news medium understands that the training is funded by German Cooperation and Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany Lagos. It is targeted at 35 unemployed and underemployed youths aged 18 to 35. Participants will receive training on Agribusiness, Smart City vegetables and poultry production at ProtectOZone Centre in Ikorodu, Lagos State. Read more here.

Calm has now been restored following the payment of the July stipends of N-Power volunteers, Concise News reports. Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s social investment programme had been lamenting the delay in payment of last month’s stipend. But this online news medium observed that since payment commenced on Friday, beneficiaries who have stormed social media (the official Twitter page of N-Power most especially) to voice their displeasure over the non-payment of their stipends have now mellowed. It would be recalled that March stipends were not paid as and when due. However, our findings revealed that beneficiaries received their salary on the due date in the months of April and May. Read more here.