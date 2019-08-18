Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 18th, 2019.

Kogi State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), on Saturday, flagged off the rehabilitation of dilapidated structures at Government Science Secondary School, Onyedega in Ibaji Local Government Area of the state, Concise News reports. The CSDA General Manager, Mallam Momoh Dauda, performed the flag off ceremony of the project said to have been abandoned for more than 10 years. Dauda said that the rehabilitation work, to which over N9.961 million would be committed, was being executed under the World Bank Community and Social Development Project (CSDP). According to NAN, the project will cover the construction and furnishing of a science laboratory at the cost of N6.065 million and provision of science laboratory equipment at the cost of N2.29 million. Read more here.

The Kogi Government on Friday said it had concluded plans to organise a two-week summer vocational camp for adolescents to promote and encourage vocational skills in the state. Concise News reports that Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, disclosed this in Lokoja at the stakeholders meeting she held with Home Economics (HE) teachers across the state. Osikoya said that the piloting phase of the two-week state summer vocational camp, would commence in Lokoja on August 19, and urged parents to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll their wards. According to her, the expected participants at the camp will be adolescents, stressing that the best time to teach a child a vocational skill is at the adolescence age. Read more here.

