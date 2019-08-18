Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Sunday, August 18th, 2019, on Concise News.

No less than four mourners have been killed in a gunmen attack on Tongov district of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue state. Concise News understands the incident occurred during the burial of a resident in the area, Tor Amaafu. According to a witness, the gunmen were over 10, opened fire on the mourners and killed many while others sustained injuries in the process. Confirming the incident, the state commissioner of police, Mukaddas Garba, said investigations were ongoing while assuring that the culprits will be brought to book. Read more here.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday, closed his case at the ongoing Benue Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Makurdi and expressed confident that the tribunal will deliver justice, Concise News reports. Ortom, who on Saturday, stormed the courtroom with a litany of aides, party supporters and well-wishers, did not give evidence. Speaking on behalf of his client, lead counsel to the governor, Sabastine Hon (SAN), told the court that the governor had decided to close his case after having a cursory look at the evidence presented by the petitioner. He said the onus of proving the case rested with the petitioner. Read more here.