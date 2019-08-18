Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Sunday, August 18, 2019.

1. Khafi Cries Out For Eviction On Sunday

Police officer and Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Khafi, has revealed that she would like to be evicted from the reality TV show, Concise News reports. Khafi made the revelation while conversing with Cindy on Friday night. Read more.

2. Frodd Reacts As Seyi Boasts Of His Lineage Again

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Seyi has yet again sparked off reactions over his lineage – being the grandson of late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo. Concise News reports that Seyi and Frodd almost got into a fight on Friday night when Biggie gave the ‘pepper dem’ housemates some drinks after the arena game. Read more.

3. Watch Seyi Kiss Mercy’s Body (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates who always have ways of thrilling viewers again made the show interesting as Seyi kissed Mercy all over her body. Concise News reports that the housemates treated themselves to fun by engaging in truth or dare game on Friday night, after the day’s task. In the process of entertaining themselves with this game, they effectively partook in the game, charming themselves to one another. Read more.

4. Seeing You With Other Guys Gets Me Jealous- Seyi Tells Tacha (Video)

While the chemistry between BBNaija 2019 housemates Seyi and Tacha continues to grow, he has revealed that he gets jealous when he sees her with other contestants, Concise News understands. Over the past few weeks, the duo have continued to trend after they were both issued fake eviction and spent few days in the secret room together. Read more.

5. BBNaija 2019: I’ll Die If I Have Sex Before Marriage – Diane (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Diane has dropped a bombshell by saying that she would die if she had sex before marriage. Concise News understands that Diane said this during a truth or dare game the housemates engaged in. Read more.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.