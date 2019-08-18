Chelsea manager Frank Lampard appears to be willing to sell defender Davide Zappacosta, after the Blues allowed David Luiz to join rivals Arsenal, Concise News reports.

This online news platform understands that Chelsea executives have reportedly placed a price tag of £23million on Zapacosta in a bid to sell the player before the European transfer window [ends] closes.

The Italy international completed a €28million move from Torino to Stamford Bridge in 2017.

Zappacosta’s reign faded under Maurizio Sarri last season after he made only 35 appearances.

However, new manager Lampard will make Reece James a favourite to cover for Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back this season.

As such, Lampard deems Zappacosta as surplus to requirements as Roma have expressed interest in signing the defender but may be put off by Chelsea’s £23m valuation.

Due to the price, it is claimed Roma may seek a loan-to-buy deal.