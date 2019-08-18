IPOB's Nnamdi Kanu Finally Breaks Silence On Ekweremadu Assault

The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has lauded members of the group for molesting a former Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Concise News reports.

Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group during a New Yam festival event in Nuremberg, Germany.

According to the IPOB members, there should be no such event since Fulani herdsmen are alleged to be killing Igbo in Nigeria.

While reacting to the development, Kanu described it as a courageous act, saying it is just a tip of the iceberg.

“The courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate,” Kanu said.

“Nwodo, Igbo govs are warned.”

He also revealed that he will be having a live broadcast on Radio Biafra FM, App, satellite and online and gave the time and date as follows:

Date: Aug 18, 2019

Time: 7 pm Biafraland Time

Kanu has been out of the country since 2018 following the Operation Python Dance by the Nigerian Army in the South East.

He is leading a secessionist movement that wants a nation carved out for Igbo in the South East.

In a related development, the Nigerian ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar has said the treatment meted out to Ekweremadu by IPOB will be investigated.

Tuggar described the incident as unfortunate, assuring that Nigerians in Germany are disciplined and do not take laws into their hands.

“The incident involving Sen Ekweremadu at Nuremberg Germany is most unfortunate,” Tuggar said.

“He is ok and I have assured him the Embassy will look into the matter thoroughly.

“Overwhelming majority of Nigerians in Germany are disciplined and law-abiding and the incident didn’t stop the event.”