Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is set to join Inter Milan as the Italian club appear to be willing to sign him on a long term loan, Concise News understands.

The former Arsenal striker, according to reports, is eager to move to Inter after landing Romelu Lukaku for £74m from United.

Sánchez was left out of United’s squad for the opening-day win over Chelsea, although Ole Gunnar Solskjær said on Friday that the Chilean was still not ready after playing for his country at the Copa América.

“Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and he wants to be a part of this,” the United manager said.

“There are these stories he’s been put in the reserves – of course, he hasn’t, he’s part of our squad and he is a really good player. He has had three weeks now, so he’s a few weeks behind the rest but close to being part of it.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect and we expect him to come good at this club; he’s quality.”

Inter are ready to bring the player to the San Siro on an initial 12-month loan deal, paying an upfront of €5million (£4.5m).

They would then pay United a further €18m (£16.5m) at the end of a second season-long loan spell.

But United want to receive €25m (£22m) for Sanchez upfront.