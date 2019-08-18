Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been positioning Marcus Rashford through the same finishing practices that turned Cristiano Ronaldo into a legend at the club.

Solskjaer, who decided to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer and has told Rashford he wants him to step up his game this season.

Similarly to Ronaldo, Rashford has played most of his early United career on the wings, however, the Norwegian now wants the 21-year-old to get into central positions and start personally to man the drills.

The sessions are focused on one and two-touch finishes, while Rashford is urged to make runs from out-to-in as this showed a good effect on United’s third goal last weekend against Chelsea.

Solskjaer was off with a long-term knee injury, when he witnessed from the sidelines, how Ronaldo transformed his playing skills.