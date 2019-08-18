Former Head Of State Babangida Sends Message To Nigerians

Former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has urged Nigerians to live in unity irrespective of their age and ethno-religious inclination.

Concise News reports that Babangida, who was Nigeria’s leader from 27 August 1985 to 26 August 1993, made the remark on Saturday at his Hilltop residence in Minna while celebrating his 78 birthday.

“My prayer is that Nigeria should remain as one indivisible nation,” he said.

“Therefore, I call on all Nigerians to work for the unity and development of the country as there is no other home like Nigeria.”

The former Nigerian leader had earlier been congratulated by his former colleague in the military and now President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on his birthday.

Babangida, who annulled the June 12 1993 presidential election, took over from the then Head of State, Major-Gen. Buhari, in a bloodless coup d’etat in 1985.

“On this special day of your life, the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country come to the fore. Thank you for the role of statesman you are playing in the affairs the nation,” a statement from Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu read.

“As you age gracefully, the country will continue to look up to you for guidance and wisdom.

”May Allah continue to increase your health and grant you the strength to give your best to your family and the nation.”