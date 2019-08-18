Former Chairman of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Chief Oyuki Obaseki, is dead, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that Obaseki passed away this morning (Sunday) at the age of 75.

According to reports, he had been suffering from an undisclosed ailment for a while.

Obaseki was the second vice-chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation from 2007 to 2009.

He also held traditional chieftaincy titles including The Ohe of Benin Kingdom conferred on him by Oba Erediauwa of Benin for his contributions to sports development in the Country.