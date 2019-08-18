The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has noted he had more freedom while in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that El-Zakzaky and wife Zeenat are back in Nigeria from India where they were billed for medical treatment.

The duo returned to Nigeria after they complained about the condition of their treatment in the Asian nation just after three days after flying out.

According to a video sighted by Concise News, El-Zakzaky, during his trip to India, was seen discussing with an unknown official of the Asian country.

He told him he had freedom and lived large while he was in detention in the West Africa country.

“I have been about four years in prison now; a house fully furnished. In fact, our next neighbour was the senate president; a large house,” he said.

“I was free to move about. Similarly, when they moved me to Kaduna I was in the best area – government reserved area. It is a house fully furnished with large bedrooms and I was free.

“I have never been in detention with police there; in fact, the soldiers used to stay outside at the gate. That is what they have been doing. When we came here we were put in prison.

“I will definitely prefer another hospital. I was told that some of the Shi’ite Ulama came and said I should be allowed to be treated in India.”

El-Zakzaky Gulping N3.5 million Monthly – FG

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian Government once noted that it spent N3.5 million every month to feed El-Zakzaky and his family.

El-Zakzaky had claimed that he footed the medical trip with the Nigerian government saying otherwise.

Until the medical trip, El-Zakzaky had stayed in detention since 2015 with the government disobeying court orders for his release.

A court in Kaduna, however, ruled that he should be granted bail to be treated in India.