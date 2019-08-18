The banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered its members to humiliate Igbo leaders wherever they attend a public function, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group noted this on Sunday in a reaction to the assault on a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Ekweremadu was bullied during a public function in Nuremberg, Germany on Saturday.

According to IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu, the incident in Germany is just the beginning as members would replicate such anywhere across the globe.

It also claimed that Fulani herdsmen are killing Igbo people, nothing that it has marked Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Willie Obiano of Anambra state for similar treatment.

“Yesterday, being the 17th day of August 2019 the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany in keeping with the long-standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of Operation Python Dance, IPOB is glad to report that Ike Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany,” IPOB said.

“Despite repeated warnings to the organisers of these jamborees that Enugu, Ebonyi and other parts of Biafraland is under siege by Fulani caliphate and their collaborators within, they went ahead to invite a known traitor, co-conspirator and one of those that worked with Igbo governors to proscribe and tag IPOB a terror organisation while they never raised any voice against murderous Fulani herdsmen.

“This should serve as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and co that any day we find them in a public event abroad, they will be humiliated.

“IPOB is strategically located in over 100 countries around the world. Anywhere we find them, they will be dealt with.”

IPOB was pronounced as a terrorist group on September 18, 2017, under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013.

Its leader Kanu fled the country following the army’s raid on his residence in Umuahia, Abia State.

He was on bail then and has since intensified his attacks on the Nigerian government.