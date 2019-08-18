Chelsea vs Leicester City: Lineup, Time, Where To Watch

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his team to face Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are in the Blues’ midfield.

The London club are hoping to record their first win in competitive football this season, after losing 4-0 to Manchester United last weekend and 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup last Wednesday.

Chelsea’s provisional squad against Leicester:

Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Rudiger, Tomori, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Palmieri, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Kenedy, Pedro, Willian, Pulisic, Giroud, Abraham, Batshuayi.

The kick-off time for Chelsea vs Leicester

The kick-off time for the match is 4:30 pm Nigeria time.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Leicester

The game will be broadcast on Super Sports 3