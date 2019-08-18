Aggrieved members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said they attacked the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, because the Fulani were allegedly killing the Igbo.

Concise News had reported that Ekweremadu was molested by the pro-Biafra group during a function in Nuremberg, Germany, Saturday

Members of the group were throwing stones at Ekweremadu and it took the intervention of the police to rescue him.

According to a video posted by Radio Biafra, members of the proscribed IPOB claimed that there would be no New Yam festival celebration in the wake of alleged killing and raping of Igbo natives by Fulani herdsmen.

“I will be here, [I] am not afraid of police, they will be no celebration here,” one of the IPOB members said.

“They are killing your people and you are here celebrating yam festival. They are killing your people, raping your women, Fulani, and you are here you want to celebrate Yam. God will punish all of you.”