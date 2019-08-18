A presidential aide on Diaspora Affairs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the attack on a former Senate President by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News reports.

Ekweremadu was on Saturday molested by members of the pro-Biafra group during a New Yam festival event in Nuremberg, Germany.

While reacting to the development, Abike who is the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, noted that some of those involved in the incident have been arrested.

She described the incident as pathetic, according to a statement she released on Saturday.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner,” the statement noted.