South East governors have described the “attack on sight” threat by the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as empty, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group had threatened and ordered its members to attack and humiliate Igbo leaders in any public function.

IPOB members had on Saturday in Germany attacked a former Senate President Ike Ekweremadu during an event.

However, the South East governors in a statement on Sunday dared IPOB members to return home and carry out the threat.

“If there is any issue IPOB holds against the governors, they should come home to settle it in Igboland instead of a foreign land,” Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi who is the Chairman of the South East leaders said.

“What happened was a security issue which was within the purview of the Federal Government.

“Attacking governors in a foreign land is a wild goose chase. We love them because they are our children.

“IPOB cannot achieve Biafra alone, except with the collaboration of all stakeholders including the governors. They don’t need to attack the governors to achieve Biafra.”

He added: “They should come together and work with the governors and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to achieve the Igbo Presidency come 2023 instead of fighting the governors.

“We want them to be close to us instead of taking the struggle to the international arena.”

According to him, “They have no such spread and powers to track down South-East governors for an attack anywhere in the world.

“They are too small. I don’t want to say they sound so cowardly, but they can’t see the governors to attack.”