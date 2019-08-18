The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East zone, Austin Umahi, has condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nurnberg, Germany.

Concise News understands that Umahi made this known in a statement through his Media Office in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He frowned at the action of the group against Ekweremadu, who has been outspoken against the perceived marginalization of Ndi-Igbo in Nigeria.

He disclosed that he was surprised that some individuals could pretend under the guise of the proscribed IPOB to embarrass Ekweremadu.

The zonal chairman said for Ekweremadu to have travelled to Nurnberg for the second annual festival and convention organized by Ndi-Igbo resident in Germany was a proof of his undying love for the Igbo.

But Umahi advised kweremadu not to be disheartened by the attack.

He also called for the immediate apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators of the cowardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I advise any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate, to do so, through the Southeast Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo and through other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation; rather than resorting to self-help,” he concluded.