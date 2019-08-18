Diverse reactions have trailed the molestation of a former Senate Deputy President Ike Ekweremadu by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that Ekweremadu was molested by members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in Nuremberg, Germany during a New Yam festival celebration.

IPOB members have said the incident was due to the alleged killing of Igbo natives by Fulani people.

The development elicited several reactions from Nigerians as seen below:

Kwara people didn’t have to waylay Saraki abroad and jump him like cowards. They ended his reign with the ballot box. All the beating in the world will not stop Ike Ekweremadu from picking up his 13.5m running cost at the end of the month as a senator representing Enugu — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) August 18, 2019

In Igbo land, they’ll say “Mmeto ogaranya, kariri ogbugbu ya” which means the disgrace of a rich man is greater than his murder.

Ike Ekweremadu will never be the same again.

No Igbo man rises from the disgrace by his kinsmen. — BONARIO NNAGS (@bonario89) August 17, 2019

If the beating of Senator Ekweremadu happened in Nigeria.

By now; CAN, PDP, Ohaneze, Sahara Reporters, will be blaming Buhari And Herdsmen. — Covenant Buhari (@CovenantBuhari) August 18, 2019

@OfficialPDPNig Are u pple not going to release a statement on Ekweremadu’s flogging in Germany ?? or is it bcos it can’t be linked to “herdsmen” “Buhari” and “APC” ?? pic.twitter.com/7kuiQq5fn8 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) August 18, 2019

I heard they just bullied somebody’s Daddy and Mentor in Germany 😂 Hope there is no injury sustained?

Nigerians are wicked oo, small something that was meant to be a take home lesson to others… Sorry jaweh Uncle Ike Ekweremadu, God of Orphans will not forsake you😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TAg79o9HHA — OGBENI_BAMBAM🇳🇬 (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) August 17, 2019

Ekweremadu being manhandled at an Igbo people event by Igbo people is one of the contents we like to see. Our politicians need to be afraid of the people and not the people being afraid of them. — Ifeabunike Chukwudi (@Ifeabunike) August 17, 2019

Rochas and Obiano should be very very worried.

What Ekweremadu experienced might be child’s play to theirs. — BONARIO NNAGS (@bonario89) August 17, 2019

Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany today by some folks at a New Yam Festival event. This stands condemned but it should signal to our politicians that they need to be careful when they travel abroad. No DSS/Police here to deal with anyone. Max, they’ll be charged for assault. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 17, 2019

Ike Ekweremadu was badly beaten by his ethnic group folks for unknown reasons. While I will not support violence and assault on anyone, I think he should use the opportunity to reflect on the monster that he and some Eastern politicians created- IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu etc. — Samuel Odusami (@samuelodusami) August 17, 2019

#RevolutionNow

Nigerians beat Ike Ekweremadu, out of an event, today in Germany. Nigerians abroad are taking the country’s future more serious than the people at home. Nigerian youths at home only serous to watch #BBNaija @Amaka_Ekwo @NkemdiMary @ShehuSani @dino_melaye pic.twitter.com/Q8xAAAX3S2 — U C H E E Z O NY E (@uche_ezeonye) August 17, 2019

Orji Uzo Kalu should not near Germany o, or else Ekweremadu beating will be kindergarten to his 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UmRPdqQeR1 — Daada🥰 (@max10kstore) August 17, 2019

It’s Nigerians abroad who are teaching Nigerians at home what to do, People dat are mostly not affected by the bad governance in Nigeria are standing up for dose at home dat are more affected. God bless dose Igbo guys for beating Ike Ekweremadu in Germany 🇩🇪. — Barca Ass. Class Captain (@jaj_genius) August 17, 2019

Ike Ekweremadu is the first casualty of the so called “failed #RevolutionNow“, an eruption waiting to happen, a still water that will soon become a dam-bursting and net-breaking flood. If they born any of our politicians well, they should waka anyhow out of #Nigeria boundary. — Ayemojubar 🇳🇬 (@ayemojubar) August 17, 2019

If the beating should have taken place in Nigeria… The news will be Ike Ekweremadu attacked by suspected herdsmen disguised as ndigbo But I guess herdsmen Dont do foreign… What a RUGAlious act pic.twitter.com/u9WFUjpADv — Taiwo Owolabi (magicpen ) (@Taiwo16556987) August 17, 2019

The attack on Senator Ekweremadu by some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany should be condemned by all. Even though he was attacked by his own people, the IPOB 😀

IPOB beat dem own MATRON 😩 Very soon…..Elzazaky members will drag him 😀 pic.twitter.com/Sz7s5gvNMF — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) August 17, 2019

Just saw the video of Igbos in Germany beating up Ike Ekweremadu. “Ibiara iri ji, rigbukwee onwe gi na ji!’ 😀😀😀😀😀😀. Seems Nigerians in diaspora want to start teaching these people one or two lessons. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) August 17, 2019

What happened to IKE EKWEREMADU IN NUREMBERG GERMANY Warning shot to Igbo criminals Nigeria politicians who go about looting and killing our people for nothing. pic.twitter.com/507kDz4uuG — Jerome chimbiko (@chimbiko_jerome) August 17, 2019

#RevolutionNow currently taking place in faraway Germany as Ike Ekweremadu got beating of life like a common thief caught in Gbagi Atijo market, Ibadan pic.twitter.com/qc6rc1xdqn — Bravo-ẸniỌban’kẹ́ (@OnikoyiBankole) August 17, 2019