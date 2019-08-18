The Nigerian ambassador to Germany Yusuf Tuggar has said the treatment meted out to a former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) will be investigated, Concise News reports.

Concise News had learned that members of the pro-Biafra group on Saturday in Germany descended on the former Senate top member for the alleged killing of Igbo by Fulani people.

While reacting to the incident, Tuggar described it as unfortunate, assuring that Nigerians in Germany are disciplined and do not take laws into their hands.

“The incident involving Sen Ekweremadu at Nuremberg Germany is most unfortunate,” Tuggar said.

“He is ok and I have assured him the Embassy will look into the matter thoroughly.

“Overwhelming majority of Nigerians in Germany are disciplined and law-abiding and the incident didn’t stop the event.”

Ekweremadu was one of those that advocated for the release of the leader of the pro-Biafra group Nnamdi Kanu, on bail, by the Nigerian government.